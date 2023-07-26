(WJW) – In Tuesday night’s drawing, lottery officials say no one won the big Mega Millions jackpot. That means it rolls again, and is now on the verge of $1 billion.

Right now, the Mega Millions jackpot sits at an estimated $910 million ($464.2 million cash).

Will it reach the $1 billion mark? Only time will tell, but lottery officials say it has surpassed that huge dollar amount four times in the past, most recently last January.

Even if you didn’t win the big jackpot, you may still want to check your tickets. Lottery officials say the July 25 drawing resulted in more than 2.5 million winners of other prize levels.

In Texas, one winning ticket sold worth $4 million.

Across the country, lottery officials say, 54 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Seven of those tickets are worth $40,000 each. The other 47 win the standard $10,000.

Here are July 25 winning numbers: White balls 3, 5, 6, 44, and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 25.

You can check your numbers, here. The next drawing is Friday.