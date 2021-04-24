Rogue cow apprehended on Ohio interstate, highway patrol says

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded Saturday afternoon to reports of a cow loose on I-70 in Belmont County.

Travelers captured videos of the rogue bovine on the highway before it was eventually coerced onto a country road near the highway.

St. Clairsville Police Officer Greg Clark told our sister station WTRF he received the call for the loose cow around 1:30 p.m.

According to Officer Clark, the cow’s owners were transferring it from their trailer to that of a buyer’s trailer near the St. Clairsville Mall. That’s when the cow managed to slip away and charge to the highway.

Officials say it required a group effort between the owners and patrol officers to capture the animal.

Two officers were stationed along the roadway guarding in case the cow wandered back towards traffic.

The large animal made its way to a hillside near a store where a patrol officer says it was eventually apprehended with rope by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses say the cow appeared to be uninjured. Officer Clark says it will be checked out by a vet.

The scene was cleared by 3:40 p.m.

Officer Clark says he’s been trained to respond to a lot but this is his first time capturing a cow on a highway.