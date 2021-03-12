Rocky Rooooad!: Ice cream brand releasing new flavors based on classics like ‘The Goonies, ‘A Christmas Story’

(Photo Credit: Serendipity Brands)

(WJW) — Ice cream brand Serendipity has released four new ice cream pints inspired by everyone’s favorite TV shows and movies.

Serendipity Brands, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, is first releasing the “Friends” pint, called Central Perk Almond Fudge.

The flavor features chocolate-covered almonds and fudge swirls that create a mocha almond fudge ice cream.

The Central Perk Almond Fudge pints are now available at select stores and online.

Later this month, Serendipity will release Sloth and Chunk Rocky Rooooad inspired by “The Goonies.” That flavor has chocolate marshmallow swirl ice cream with fudge-covered almonds.

And later this year, Serendipity will release flavors inspired by “CaddyShack” and “A Christmas Story.”