ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — The high school playoff football game between Rocky River High School and Mansfield High School was supposed to be played in Mansfield Friday night, but that is no longer the case.

Rocky River Schools’ Superintendent Michael Shoaf said the game is being moved to Rocky River High School due to safety concerns in Mansfield.

Shoaf said officials from Mansfield High School asked that the game be played at Rocky River High School’s stadium after a shooting during a Halloween party in Mansfield left two teens dead and several others injured Sunday.

Shoaf said Mansfield school officials said they’re concerned about the possibility of retaliation shootings in Mansfield.

The Rocky River Police Department said they will be staffing the game with officers like they do for every game.

“The safety of our students, staff and community will always be our top priority. We apologize for the short notice and appreciate your understanding,” Rocky River school officials said in a letter sent to parents.

The letter said all pre-purchased tickets will still be valid at the game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Mansfield will be considered the home team of the game, meaning its marching band will perform the pre-game show and National Anthem.