Rocky River Reservation murders still unsolved one year later

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – Kate Brown, 33, and Carnell Sledge, 40, were sitting on a bench at the Rocky River Reservation on June 4, 2019, when they were killed.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner ruled that Sledge was shot several times in the head and Brown was shot once in a double homicide.

The killings happened around 5 p.m. that day.

Two kayakers found the bodies.

Sledge was lying next to a bench, and Brown was found near the river’s bank.

The case is still unsolved one year later.

“Somebody out there knows,” Kim Brown told FOX 8 in February.

Law enforcement has never publicly identified a person of interest in the case.

Cleveland Metroparks Rangers said the case was an isolated incident.

The reward for information leading to an arrest is $100,000.

Tips can be made anonymously to the Crime Stoppers tip line at (216) 252-7463 or the FBI tip line at (216) 622-6842.

Click here for continuing coverage on this story