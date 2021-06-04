Rocky River Reservation murders remain unsolved 2 years later

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – Families and friends of Kate Brown and Carnell Sledge are marking two years without answers in the murders of their loved ones.

Carnell Sledge and Kate Brown

Brown, 33, and Sledge, 40, met near a riverside bench north of the Lorain Rd. bridge near Valley Parkway in the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation on June 4, 2019.

Their bodies were found by kayakers around 5:15 p.m.

Both had been shot. One body was found by the water. The other by the bench.

Despite a reward of $100,000, little information has come out about the killings.

Over the weekend, Brown’s family put up signs at the park asking for tips in the case.

FOX 8 previously spoke to Kate’s sister, Alex, about the case.

“Imagine waking up every morning without your sister, your brother, daughter or son. Your aunt or uncle or your friend. And realize their murderer is walking free among us,” she said.

“Our family’s lives were changed forever. We wake up every day not only ridden with grief but questioning how and why…they were gunned down.”

“Precious lives were lost that day,” Carnell’s father, Carl Sledge told the FOX 8 I-Team.

Two days after the murders, Cleveland Metroparks Police Chief Katherine Dolan said she did not believe there was a safety issue at the park.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident.”

Metroparks police have said little else.

“We don’t know what happened here,” Metroparks spokesperson Jacqueline Gerling recently told the FOX 8 I-Team.

A memorial service is being held at the park bench Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous call to the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.