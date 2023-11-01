[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — A Rocky River City Schools principal placed on leave pending an investigation into his relationships with former students has tendered his resignation.

Several of Kensington Intermediate School Principal Heath Horton’s former high school students claimed the man gave them alcohol and cigars at his Elyria home on multiple occasions.

The district in June placed Horton on administrative leave while authorities investigated. In late September, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office announced it would not to present the case to a grand jury for potential indictment, writing that the alleged conduct did not “rise to the level of a felony.”

The agenda for a special Thursday, Nov. 2, meeting of the Rocky River City School District Board of Education shows board members plan to decide whether to accept Horton’s formal resignation, effective on Monday, Oct. 9.

FOX 8 News has reached out to the district for a comment and a copy of Horton’s resignation letter.

Separately, a school resource officer assigned to Rocky River High School was not charged following an investigation into an allegation of “inappropriate communications and possibly improper conduct with a Rocky River High School student,” the FOX 8 I-Team reported in October.