ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – A Rocky River principal has been placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation involving a former student, officials say.

Rocky River police confirmed they are investigating a complaint regarding Kensington Intermediate School Principal Dr. Heath Horton.

The police chief said the complaint came from the parent of a former Rocky River high school student.

In a message sent out to families, the superintendent said Dr. Horton was immediately placed on administrative leave and the district is fully cooperating with police on the investigation.

The letter went on to say the district is dedicated to transparency and will share more information when it is available.

“The health safety and well-being of our students is our top priority,” the letter said