Rocky River police warn parents after students disciplined for so-called ‘Deviant Licks’ TikTok challenge

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Rocky River police are asking parents to talk to their children about not taking part in a viral TikTok challenge, which has resulted in several area students being disciplined.

The challenge, police say is called “deviant licks,” motivates students to either damage school property or steal some items and then post the footage onto the video platform.

“These acts have resulted in three day out of school suspensions and possible criminal charges due to the severity of the damage,” the police department said in a Facebook statement.

Police said they are investigating incidents that recently occurred at Rocky River High School, Rocky River Middle School, Kensington School and Goldwood Primary School

The goal, police said, is for the behavior to stop.

“Please have a talk with your child tonight,” police said in the statement.