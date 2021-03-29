Rocky River police reopen investigation involving high school teachers after new information surfaces

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — New information has come to light allowing Rocky River police to reopen a criminal investigation involving a handful of high school teachers, the department announced Monday.

Just last week, the teachers had been cleared after police had led an investigation into the reported sharing of a student photo who went to Rocky River High School. Police did not say what the new information was that reopened the case.

Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team showed two teachers talking about an explicit picture taken by another teacher.

One teacher says, “He sent me pictures of some girl. He said ‘she’s smokin’ hot…best in the school.’” He added, “Nice enough girl. Really freaking…put together.”

The video led the school district to put six teachers on leave.

“The safety of members of the Rocky River community is our highest priority,” police said in a statement Monday. “Students deserve an educational environment that is conducive to learning, free of harassment and intimidation.”

The investigation is still ongoing, police said.

Anyone with more information regarding the incident is asked to reach out to police at 440-895-2588. The call can be made anonymously.