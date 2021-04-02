Rocky River police investigating after credit cards stolen from lockers at Planet Fitness

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Rocky River police are investigating after customers had their credit cards stolen from a local gym.

Police say an individual broke into two lockers at the Planet Fitness on Detroit Road last week.

One patron reported that the thief broke the lock off of his locker and took the credit cards from his wallet. He also said there was an attempt to use his credit cards at Walmart before he had the opportunity to cancel them.

That same night, another patron reported that his credit cards were stolen from an unlocked locker. He claimed the thief spent $600 using his cards.

Police say there are no suspects at this time and the incidents remain under investigation.