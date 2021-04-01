Rocky River parents rally outside school board to express concerns amid teacher investigation

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Rocky River parents assembled outside of the school board Thursday afternoon to express their concerns surrounding the ongoing investigation involving several teachers.

The school board is holding a special meeting Thursday to address the fate of six teachers currently suspended. This meeting will be the second closed-door session to discuss troubling allegations involving male teachers and a photo of a female student.

Organizers of Thursday’s rally say many parents wanted to express themselves to the school board beyond calls and emails.

The investigation and complaints come from a recorded video call, where several Rocky River High School teachers appear to be talking about another teacher who said he took an explicit photo of a teen girl.

Wednesday afternoon Rocky River school officials briefly met in public for a special session, before quickly moving behind closed doors to discuss “personnel, investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee or official.”

The school district has suspended six teachers and a police investigation was reopened, although no explicit photo has yet been found.

