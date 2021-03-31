Rocky River parents plan rally amid teacher investigation

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — A Rocky River mom is organizing a rally ahead of a special school board meeting Thursday, addressing the fate of six teachers currently suspended.

It will be the second closed door session to discuss troubling allegations involving male teachers and a photo of a female student.

Wednesday afternoon, Rocky River school officials briefly met in public for a special session, before quickly moving behind closed doors to discuss “personnel, investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee or official.”

The investigation and complaints come from a recorded video call, where several Rocky River High School teachers appear to be talking about another teacher who said he took an explicit photo of a teen girl.

Parts of the conversations include:

“He sent me pictures of some girl.”

“He said she’s smokin’ hot, I think she’s the best in the school.”

“Nice enough girl, really freakin’ put together.”

The school district suspended six teachers and there’s a re-opened police investigation although no explicit photo has yet been found.

“It’s not on my phone and I double-checked to make sure there was nothing on my phone,” one teacher could be heard saying in the call.

“It’s infuriating to so many of us parents in the Rocky River community and even outside of that community,” said Rocky River parent April LaRow.

LaRow has three daughters in the district, although not at the high school. She has planned a 3 p.m. Thursday rally at the school board, an hour ahead of another special session.

LaRow says many parents want to express themselves beyond calls and emails.

“This isn’t a call for firing. This is a call for transparency and to make sure our voice is heard that the conversation was inappropriate and we don’t feel safe sending our kids there,” she said.

“It’d be a terrible way for us to end our career…oh, would it ever…a perp walk,” said two of the teachers during the conversation in question.

“What is really disturbing to me, as a mom of girls, is that…they’re very concerned about their careers and having to do a perp walk, as an end of their career and no concern was shown for this potential victim,” said LaRow.

Rocky River school officials did not reveal exactly what they talked about in Wednesday’s meeting or give specifics about Thursday’s special board meeting, which will also be held in executive session.

They also did not reveal whether there will be any type of announcement to make when they’re finished tomorrow.