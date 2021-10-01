Rocky River officers spreading breast cancer awareness with pink badges of honor

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) A police badge is a symbol of authority, but it can also be considered a symbol of caring.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so when it came time to figure out a way to show their support for folks in their community, the 34 officers in the Rocky River Police department wanted to make it a badge of honor.

“I had an officer come and ask about wearing pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There are several agencies in the country that do that, and the officers said they would buy their own badge and a portion of the cost of that badge would go to breast cancer research.” Rocky River Chief George Lichman said.

Chief George Lichman says a little more than half of the sworn officers in the department are purchasing the badges.

They’re not alone. Departments all over the country are doing the same because a pink badge can start a lifesaving conversation.

“The idea is to get people thinking about it and if they consider donating, to donate and general health awareness for the public,” Lichman said.

When you see that pink badge, the officers are hoping that you also see a person who cares.

“All of us have families we go home to. We have our own health, we worry about moms, dads, friends, children, everything and in that regard, we’re the same as everyone else.” Lichman said.