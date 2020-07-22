Rocky River mom comes up with clever way to help prevent spread of COVID-19 among marching band

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — The pride of Rocky River High School, the Pirates Marching Band, is gearing up for the upcoming football season, under the long shadow cast by COVID-19.

17-year-old Isabel Luarde will be a senior and just wants a chance to get on the field at Rocky River Pirates Stadium with her band mates.

“I’m just happy that we get to have it because it’s been like months and we have not known that, we didn’t know what was going to happen before,” said Isabel.

Because of ongoing concerns about how the playing of brass horn instruments might spread viral particles, the mother of Rocky River junior Wade Douglas did some research and found a possible solution.

As she slipped a red cover over the horn of a trombone, Anne Douglas told Fox 8, “it’s just a circle of cloth with elastic and it just fits over, kind of like a shower cap.”

Douglas say says the goal of the covers is to catch viral particles as the band members play.

“I want them to have this experience and I want them to be able to be safe and still do it, and marching band is great because it’s outdoors, there’s an entire field to socially distance yourselves,” she said.

The Douglas family is now spearheading an effort by band backers in Rocky River to sew covers for 75 brass instruments.

Band members like Isabel Luarde are grateful for their efforts.

“It’s kind of nice that we at least have like somewhat of a solution and I’m just happy that we get to play,” she said.

Meanwhile, some Northeast Ohio school districts have decided that because of the risk of COVID-19, their marching bands will not be traveling to away games or to special events.

Orrville City Schools Superintendent Jon Ritchie says it was the recommendation of several school band directors in Wayne County and Holmes County that travel be eliminated in the Fall because band members would have to sit so close to each other on crowded buses and in bleachers.

All across the region, band members and their parents are just hoping they can salvage some lasting memories, in a year when so many memories have been wiped out. “We want to do the things that we love in a way that’s safe,” said Anne Douglas.

