WATCH LIVE: Rocky River firefighters battling massive structure fire near I-90, portion of highway currently closed

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Firefighters are currently battling a massive structure fire off Hilliard Boulevard between Wooster Road and Valley View Drive.

Residents tell FOX 8 they were notified of the fire around 6 p.m.

According to the police department, the building is said to be unoccupied. It’s unclear if anyone got hurt.

I-90 between from Lakewood to Westlake is temporarily closed. Drivers are advised to use caution and find a new route.

High winds are said to be blowing ashes onto the highway.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.