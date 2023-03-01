Rockstar and NE Ohio native Dave Grohl spent about 16 hours helping feed the homeless last week.

Photos of the Foo Fighters frontman rocking a grill at a Hope the Mission charity event in Los Angeles have since gone viral.

Singer and songwriter Liz Allman Seccuro tweeted a picture from the event and said, “So, without telling anyone, Dave Grohl brought his giant smoker and cooked/fed barbecue and sides for 500 folks at Hope Mission in L.A. during the storms. Paid for it all. Worked 16 hours. So, when the aliens get here and ask “who’s in charge?”, I think we take them to Dave Grohl.”

Grohl is from Warren, Ohio. He previously was the drummer for Nirvana and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.