Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to serve as polling place for 2020 General Election

Editor’s Note: The video above is Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine talking about mail-in voting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will serve as a polling location for the 2020 General Election on Tuesday, November 3.

The City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, and the Board of Elections announced the move with the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday.

Registered voters in precincts I, L, and Q in Cleveland’s Ward 3 will be able to cast a ballot in-person at the location.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will allow for social distancing to protect the health of voters and election workers.

Rocket Mortgage will also host a National Voter Registration Day Tuesday, September 22.

Cuyahoga County residents will be able to register to vote there on that day no matter where their precinct is located.