Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to hold open interviews; Sign-on bonuses available

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is hiring part-time positions for the 2021-2022 event season.

An open interview sessions is set for Sept. 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the arena. Available positions including guest services, event security, retail and concessions. More information can be found here.

A $250 sign-on bonus will be available for employees in certain positions after 90 days after their start date.

Employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least six weeks after their hire date, unless they have exemption.

