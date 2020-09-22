Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse opens doors for National Voter Registration Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – National Voter Registration Day is being held on September 22 this year.
The event is celebrating nearly a decade of civic action of working to get people registered to vote.
In Cleveland, there is a big event Tuesday happening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone can stop in to register to vote, check their voter registration status, or complete an absentee ballot application.
National Voter Registration Day has been observed since 2012.
The event is being held in partnership with the Cavaliers, Browns, Indians, Cleveland VOTES, and the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Rocket Mortgage will also be used as a polling location for the general election on November 3.
