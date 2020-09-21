Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hosts voter registration event Tuesday with the help of Browns, Indians and Cavs

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland’s major sports teams, the Cavaliers, the Browns and the Indians are joining to get people registered to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

“No matter what your affiliation may be, no matter what your political interest might be, simply getting people to vote and getting them out to do so within our community it’s vital,” said Cavalier’s President of Business Operations Nic Barlage.

The Director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Anthony Perlatti says the three-team alliance has been all-in on voter education.

“They want to use their communications departments and their resources and their followers, they’re so much larger than what we have, to get the message out to individuals,” Perlatti said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the organizations are hosting a National Voters Registration Day event at the home of the Cavaliers from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Volunteers will be on hand to help complete applications and answer questions.

“Even as this pandemic started, we kind of wanted to turn Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse into Cleveland’s Community Center and try to restore the heartbeat of the city through all of this,” said Barlage.

He says they are following all CDC guidelines for the event: “Everyone’s gonna be 6-feet spaced away. They need to have their facemasks and we’re going to be doing temperature checks at the door.”

But Barlage says they also wanted to create and fun and unique experience.

“We’re gonna have a DJ set up with all the mascots from the different teams and it’s just gonna be a different energy and vibe as we prioritize voting this year,” Barlage said.

What’s more, the arena will be a polling location for the first time.

“It allows us to utilize that space for the greater good, it allows us to do so in a socially distanced and safe manner,” Barlage said.

Anyone who is eligible to vote in the United States can register here at the FieldHouse, but on election day, only those who are registered in three specific precincts will be able to cast their ballot there.

“It’s pretty cool to say that your polling location is the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse,” said Perlatti.

While there have been smaller voter registration drives there in the past, Barlage says they hope to continue to build upon this year’s efforts for elections to come.

“It further, I think, puts a stamp on us to be a place where people can come to unite.”

Find more information on the event here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: