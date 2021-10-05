Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse announces COVID protocols for entry: Here’s how to get in

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse today announced their plans for the entry process for some events in upcoming weeks.

Guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test before they can get into following performances:

Harry Styles: Love On Tour – October 18

An Evening with Michael Bublé – October 21

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – October 30

This entry process applies only for the events that are requiring these additional protocols.

RMFH says it’s a good idea to arrive early to these events and expect some delays.

But there is a way to make this process a little faster. You can upload proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result on the CLEAR Health Pass mobile app.

Click here to download that app.

For guests without CLEAR Health Pass, proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will happen at the arena on the day of the event. Acceptable forms of verification include an original vaccination card (14 days past final vaccination shot) or a printed copy of an FDA approved negative COVID-19 Antigen or Molecular test result that is dated and time stamped, along with a photo ID.

It’s important to know that the entry process might change for each of the events requiring additional protocols, so regularly check the show event page here and also check the email account tied to your ticket purchase for the most current protocols, including the timeframe needed on your negative test result timestamp.