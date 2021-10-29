Rock royalty, music fans fill VIP party on eve of induction ceremony

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Thousands of fans, artists and legendary rock royalty from around the world have arrived in Cleveland ahead of the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

A special VIP party was held at the museum Friday night, featuring a dazzling light show and live music both inside and outside of the Rock Hall.

“We’re here from Toronto and every year we come to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony,” said a fan named Andy S. “It’s just amazing… I’m telling you, it’s like no other event.”

Every hotel downtown is at or near capacity for this years ceremony being held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for the first time.

The class of 2021 includes Tina Turner, Carole King, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, Todd Rundgren and The Go-Go’s who spoke earlier in the day as a panel featuring their signatures was unveiled.

However, Jane Wiedlen said it was no vacation for the band.

“We did like nine hours of rehearsal yesterday so if we mess up tomorrow, you guys can just be like ‘Shame on you, Go Go’s. Shame on you.”’

Countless other stars attended the party and will be at the show too.

Many are excited to have the ceremony back in the birthplace of rock n’ roll.

“I was inducted in 2013 an they said, ‘Oh, this is going to be your home away from home,’” said Steve Fossen of Heart, “We’ve been here like four or five times since. Every time we come back, we love it in Cleveland.”

Not only is the weeklong event a good time, but it’s also good for the local economy. It’s expected to bring in anywhere from $30 million to $50 million, officials say.

“Everybody’s in a good mood. Everyone is so gracious when we’re here, so we love it,” said Fossen.