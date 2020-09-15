Rock & Roll Hall of Fame offers free educational resources for teachers and parents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is offering free educational resources to teachers and parents at Rock Hall EDU.

According to a press release, Rock Hall EDU has already reached 723,000 students in 111 countries.

“We’re here to help teachers and parents engage with students as schools move to an educational environment that takes place at home, online or a little bit of both,” said Jason Hanley, vice president of education and visitor engagement for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Teachers and parents can create a free account and download resources that include lesson plans, activities, presentations, and playlists.

The Rock Hall says all materials meet national and state learning standards.

