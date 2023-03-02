Attached video: Singer Bobby Brown visits Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
NEW YORK (AP) — Rockers Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour. The band plans to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023.
The last leg of the band’s 17-date North American tour kicks off in October in Texas and hits California, Washington, Canada, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland and then culminates in their hometown’s famous venue on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.
“Kiss was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band in a statement.
The band is currently made up of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. Their best-known songs include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” and “Detroit Rock City.”
Tickets will be available to the public on March 10 at livenation.com.
2023 tour dates and cities:
October 29, 2023 — Austin, TX Moody Center
November 1, 2023 — Palm Springs, CA — Acrisure Arena
November 3, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl
November 6, 2023 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
November 8, 2023 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
November 10, 2023 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
November 12, 2023 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome
November 13, 2023 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre
November 15, 2023 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre
November 18, 2023 — Montreal, QC — Centre Bell
November 19, 2023 — Quebec, QC — Videotron Centre
November 21, 2023 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre
November 22, 2023 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
November 24, 2023 — Knoxville, TN — Thompson-Boling Arena
November 25, 2023 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November 27, 2023 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena
November 29, 2023 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
December 1, 2023 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
December 2, 2023 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
