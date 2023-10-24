NEW YORK (WJW) – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced nine more artists that will be in attendance for the Rock Hall 2023 Induction Ceremony.

According to a Facebook post from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Stevie Nicks, Adam Levine, Carrie Underwood, Common, Miguel and Sia will all be performing live during the ceremony on Friday, November 3.

Ice-T, LL Cool J and Queen Latifah will also be presenters at the ceremony.

According to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inductees include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.

Tickets for the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony went on sale to the public on Friday, September 8.

The star-studded ceremony will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, November 3. Fans can also stream the ceremony live on Disney+ on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.