Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces 2021 induction nominees

Induction Ceremony to be held in Cleveland this fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its nominees Wednesday for the 2021 Induction.

The nominees are:

Mary J. Blige (First-time nominee)

Kate Bush (Previously nominated in 2018, 2021)

Devo (Previously nominated in 2019, 2021)

Foo Fighters (First-time nominee)

The Go-Go’s (First-time nominee)

Iron Maiden (First-time nominee)

JAY-Z (First-time nominee)

Chaka Khan (Previously nominated in 2016, 2017, 2021)

Carole King (Previously nominated in 1989, 2021)

Fela Kuti (First time nominee)

LL Cool J (Previously nominated in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021)

New York Dolls (Previously nominated in 2001, 2021)

Rage Against the Machine (Previously nominated in 2018, 2019, 2021)

Todd Rundgren (Previously nominated in 2019, 2020, 2021)

Tina Turner (Previously nominated in 1987, 2021)

Dionne Warwick (First-time nominee)

Here’s how the inductees are chosen: Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry. Factors taken into consideration include musical influence, length and depth of career, body of work, innovation, style, and technique.

There is also a fan vote.

Starting February 10 through April 30, fans can vote here.

The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2021 Inductees.

To be eligible for a nomination, artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the nomination year.

Seven out of 16 of the Nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z, Carole King (as a performer), Fela Kuti, and Dionne Warwick.

Chaka Khan was previously nominated both solo and with the band Rufus.

If elected, Carole King and Tina Turner will become the second and third female artists inducted twice, following Stevie Nicks’ 2019 election.

If Foo Fighters are inducted, Dave Grohl will also become a twice inducted performer.

“These Nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them,” said Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Chairman John Sykes.

Inductees will be announced in May 2021.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony will take place in Cleveland in the fall.

Ticket information will be announced later.

Select Rock Hall donors and members get exclusive Induction ticket opportunities.

Click here to learn more.