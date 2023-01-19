(WJW) – David Crosby, the Grammy award-winning rock legend who helped found the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), has died at age 81, according to reports.

According to reports from Variety, Crosby’s wife confirmed his passing in a statement, saying, in part, “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django.”

Crosby has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice — first in 1991 for the Byrds and again in 1997 for Crosby, Stills & Nash.

“His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music,” the statement to Variety continued. “Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly.”

The biography on Crosby’s website highlights working with music icons such as Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Phil Collins, Elton John and Carole King.

The family’s statement went on to ask for privacy during this time.