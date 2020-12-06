Rock Hall’s ‘Tree of Hope’ brightens up Cleveland waterfront

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame got even brighter this evening with a Christmas tree lighting up the museum’s front plaza.
Kicking off an online tree lighting ceremony, which featured Rock Hall inductee Darlene Love, “The Tree of Hope” is a bright, glorious red.
Take a look at the Rock Hall’s tree in the video above.
