Rock Hall’s Live & Local outdoor local concert series now rolling through September

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Since last month, Cleveland music fans have been able to satiate their need for live concerts at the Rock Hall‘s outdoor event series. And now even more concerts featuring local artists have been added to the schedule.

The Live & Local series is now rolling through September, along with a few other outdoor Rock Hall events, including yoga (which is $15 for drop-ins) and a meetup involving Jeeps.

The concerts, held in front of the Rock Hall on the large concrete plaza, run Thursday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

While the concerts continue to be free, attendees must procure tickets beforehand on the Rock Hall’s website. Entrance to the concerts does not equal entrance to the museum itself.

Here’s the schedule for September concerts:

Sept. 3: Jul Big Green

Sept. 10: Chris Hatton

Sept. 12: Brent Kirby and Friends

Sept. 17: Vanity Crash

Sept. 19: The Morning Bird

Sept. 24: Broken Transmitter

Sept. 26: Apostle Jones

Find tickets and more information about Rock Hall events right here.

