Rock Hall to unveil piece of original Woodstock stage

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum will soon be home to a piece of the original Woodstock stage.

Steve Gold, owner of the stage portion, is donating the artifact to the Rock Hall. The event is Tuesday at 10 a.m. It’s free to attend with general admission.

Gold went to the iconic music festival as a teen. After, his then-girlfriend’s father bought plywood panels from the stage to build a paddleball court. Three years ago, Gold got the panels and started Peace of Stage, a website where people can buy jewelry and other collectibles made from the repurposed wood.

The Rock Hall kicked off its Woodstock at 50 celebration with an exhibit last year. It features rare prints, Jimi Hendrix’s guitar strap and a hand-drawn map of the festival grounds.

