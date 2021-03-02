Rock Hall to announce plans for Induction Ceremony’s return to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is scheduled to make an announcement Tuesday about the Induction Ceremony’s return to Cleveland.

We know the ceremony will be held in fall of 2021.

The details will be announced at 11 a.m.

FOX8.com will carry it live

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its nominees February 10.

The nominees are:

Mary J. Blige (First-time nominee)

Kate Bush (Previously nominated in 2018, 2021)

Devo (Previously nominated in 2019, 2021)

Foo Fighters (First-time nominee)

The Go-Go’s (First-time nominee)

Iron Maiden (First-time nominee)

JAY-Z (First-time nominee)

Chaka Khan (Previously nominated in 2016, 2017, 2021)

Carole King (Previously nominated in 1989, 2021)

Fela Kuti (First time nominee)

LL Cool J (Previously nominated in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021)

New York Dolls (Previously nominated in 2001, 2021)

Rage Against the Machine (Previously nominated in 2018, 2019, 2021)

Todd Rundgren (Previously nominated in 2019, 2020, 2021)

Tina Turner (Previously nominated in 1987, 2021)

Dionne Warwick (First-time nominee)

Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Inductees will be announced in May 2021.

You can vote here until April 30.