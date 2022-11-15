CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rock Hall Nights are back at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! This year, you can join in on the celebration of the 2022 class of inductees on November 17.

Ticket holders will get the chance to view the new 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee exhibit, test their music knowledge with a game of members-only Jeopardy, take part in inductee signature shadings and come along to see a special featured artifact from the vault.

The Mechanics, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame house band, will be playing an all-inductee playlist throughout the night.

Rock Hall Nights will also feature a sneak peek of the Red Carpet Walk at the Induction Ceremony in anticipation of its premiere on November 19 on HBO.

Tickets will cost $25 and include museum touring from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Rock Hall Nights activities from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more details and to purchase tickets, head over to the Rock & Roll Hall of fame website.