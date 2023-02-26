CLEVELAND (WJW) – Some of Northeast Ohio’s most talented teens took center stage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night.

The Rock Hall hosted the 26th Annual Tri-C High School Rock Off, presented by FOX 8 and Live Nation.

High school rock bands faced off to be named this year’s “Best band in the Land,” including students from Avon, Bay, St. Ignatius and Walsh Jesuit.

This year’s winners were the “Subliners,” who took home $3,000 cash and another $250 for their high school music program.

The band also has the chance to perform as the opening act before a concert at the House of Blues this summer.