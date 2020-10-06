Rock Hall lowers flag to half-staff in honor of Eddie Van Halen, calling him an ‘inspiration’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With the news that rock legend Eddie Van Halen has passed away at the age of 65, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum lowered its rock flag on its front plaza to half-staff today.

“Inductee Eddie Van Halen forever changed the vocabulary of the electric guitar,” Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris said in a statement. “Innovative, like his hero Les Paul, Eddie reimagined the sonic possibilities of the guitar and became an inspiration for an entire generation of musicians who worshiped his sound and style. His band Van Halen kicked the American hard rock scene into high gear in the late Seventies, became rock heroes on MTV in the Eighties, and gave rise to a steady stream of shredders and trailblazers ever since.”

Also in tribute, the museum played Van Halen tunes throughout the site all day long. The museum has artifacts from the band, which was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2007, located on levels 0, 2 and 6.

TMZ reported that Eddie died from cancer at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, California with his wife, Janie, by his side.

The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and tickets still need to be purchased prior to visiting.

