Rock Hall Induction Ceremony cancelled, replaced with special on HBO

**In the video above, watch as Kenny checks out the reopening of the Rock Hall last month**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced Wednesday that the 2020 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony concert has been cancelled, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, it will be replaced with an exclusive special honoring this year’s inductees.

The program will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max on November 7.

The Rock Hall tweeted, “Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the live 2020 HOF Induction Ceremony concert on 11/7 is cancelled. In place of the live event, we’ll broadcast an exclusive special about the #RockHall2020 Inductees on @HBO & HBO Max November 7, 2020 at 8pm. “

“To protect the health and safety of our Inductees, their families, crews and our attendees, we’ve made the decision that the scheduled live event is not possible,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a release. “Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them.”

The 35th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was originally scheduled for May 2 of this year. The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will move to the fall with the 36th Induction Ceremony returning to Cleveland, the Rock Hall said.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Rock Hall
(Photo: Greg Lockhart/FOX 8)

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductee Class includes Depeche ModeThe Doobie BrothersWhitney HoustonNine Inch NailsThe Notorious B.I.G.T-Rex, and Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees Jon Landau and Irving Azoff.

The Rock Hall debuts its 2020 Inductee exhibit on August 14.

