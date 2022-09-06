The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WJW) – Each year it’s a monumental moment in music history. It’s also Rock’s highest honor, and you can witness the event in person.

Tickets for the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will go on sale to the public Friday, September 9th at 1 p.m. EST (10 a.m. PST.)

The star-studded ceremony will take place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 5th.

You can get tickets, here.

The ceremony won’t air live until a later date.

According to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inductees include: “Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon, along with Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for Musical Excellence, and Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten for Early Influence, as well as Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, and Sylvia Robinson for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.”