CLEVELAND (WJW) — The fans have spoken and now the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction nominees are one step closer to learning their fate.

Duran Duran dominated the fan ballot with over 934k votes. Eminem came in second bringing in over 684k votes and Pat Benatar followed closely behind with over 631k votes.

Winning the fan vote doesn’t ensure a Rock Hall induction. “The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a fans ballot that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2022 inductees,” according to the Rock Hall’s website.

The Eurythmics are in fourth place followed in fifth place by Dolly Parton, who in recent months bowed out of her spot as a nominee but had a change of heart last week.

Also nominated were Beck, Kate Bush, DEVO, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.