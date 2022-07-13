CLEVELAND (WJW) — A New York County grand jury has indicted a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame curator for allegedly trying to steal and sell priceless handwritten pages of music and memorabilia.

Craig Inciardi is one of three accused of peddling nearly 100 pages of handwritten notes and lyrics by the Eagles’ co-founder Don Henley.

The pages include lyrics written for songs “Hotel California” and “Life in the Fast Lane.”

Inciardi, along with rock auctioneer Edward Kosinski and Glenn Horowitz pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors said the trio lied to auction houses and buyers about the manuscripts’ fuzzy chain of origin, coaching the person who provided the material about what to say. Meanwhile, the men tried to thwart Eagles co-founder Don Henley’s efforts to reclaim the items, according to prosecutors.

“They made up stories about the origin of the documents and their right to possess them so they could turn a profit,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

The Rock Hall says the museum is “not named in the indictment nor does the alleged conduct involve the Rock Hall’s business, collection, or archives.”

The Hall of Fame suspended Inciardi and retained experienced outside counsel to conduct an internal investigation.

“We take very seriously the responsibility to protect the integrity of our collection and the artists it represents and maintain consistent and stringent controls,” the Rock Hall said in a statement to FOX 8. “We do not tolerate conduct that compromises the integrity of our collection or our institution. The employee remains on leave pending resolution of our investigation.”



The Rock Hall says they are not involved in the ongoing matter and has no further comment at this time.