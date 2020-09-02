Rock Hall celebrates museum’s 25th anniversary this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — This week, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum officially turns 25 years old, and celebrations are underway.

Open back in 1995, the museum is offering various additions across all of the Rock Hall’s platforms.

On RockHall.com, music lovers can check out various exhibits without having to step foot in the museum, including the newest 2020 inductee exhibit and the “It’s Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope & Empowerment” exhibit. Classic concerts from anniversary concerts past are also showing on the museum’s site and YouTube channel.

The live outdoor concert series has also been extended for the month, giving fans a chance to continue listening to and supporting local musicians. Tickets are required for this event, which you can find so much more about right here.

The Rock Hall is also bringing some spice to its SirusXM radio channel this weekend (Sept. 4-7) in honor of its 25th anniversary, playing “star-studded songs” from past Rock Hall induction events.

They also now have Bruce Springsteen’s rockin’ ride on display, as seen below:

Find tickets to the Rock Hall, which is open, and more information about Rock Hall events right here.

