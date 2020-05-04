Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unveils ‘Joy Ride’ van to play music, lift spirits across NE Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is bringing the power of music to the streets of Cleveland.

Last week, a branded Rock Hall van called “Joy Ride” began making appearances around town. The van will play music in neighborhoods, at food distributions and celebratory activities, among other locations, while maintaining social distancing protocols.

On April 30, the van stopped at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s drive-thru distribution at the City of Cleveland Muni Lot.

According to the Rock Hall, the Joy Ride’s appearances highlight music’s ability to connect and bring us together while delivering on the Rock Hall’s mission to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock.

Nonprofit organizations can request Joy Ride appearances by emailinng info@rockhall.org.

Those at home can join in by listening to the Joy Ride’s playlists on the Rock Hall’s Spotify channel. The Rock Hall’s Rock Boxes along Rock and Roll Boulevard in Cleveland are also tuned to play uplifting songs.

For more on the Rock and Roll Hall of Flame, click here.