Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to reopen on Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced plans to reopen on June 15 following the coronavirus shutdown.

The museum will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advanced tickets are required and must be purchased online.

The Rock Hall is also introducing early access at 10 a.m. for teachers on Mondays, vulnerable fans on Tuesdays, Rock Hall members on Saturdays and health care workers on Sunday.

We are thrilled to welcome fans back and reopen on June 15th. Working closely with health experts, we have new health & safety protocols in place. Advance tickets will be required and are available online only. Get all of the info you need to visit here: https://t.co/BEun54az4b pic.twitter.com/q4bVzMI8Z6 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) June 11, 2020

Safety precautions include daily continuous cleaning, hand sanitizing stations throughout the museum, temperatures checks at entry and limited capacity. Staff and guests are required to wear masks indoors. The Rock Hall is also encouraging safe social distancing, which is at least two Stratocasters apart.

Live music will resume on the plaza in July on Thursday and Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More stories on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame here