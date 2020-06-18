Rock and Roll Hall of Fame offering special promotion for Father’s Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is offering a special promotion for Father’s Day this weekend.

The first 100 tickets bought with the promo code “100DADS” will get one free adult admission.

“Spend the day together and check out the massive Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll exhibit of iconic rock instruments, enjoy the incredible Power of Rock Experience (now open), share food and drinks on the plaza, and shop our unique collection of t-shirts, drinkware, socks, masks, and more for Dad,” Rock Hall said in a press release.

It feels good to have visitors again! Thank you healthcare workers and families for being our first fans to visit today. We’re open to the public starting tomorrow w/new health & safety protocols, tickets available on https://t.co/e8fGw8YDtl pic.twitter.com/VoVk0GRYC4 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) June 14, 2020

The museum will also be hosting a watch party for the 1995 Concert for the Rock Hall this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on the Rock Hall’s YouTube channel.

