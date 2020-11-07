Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony airs tonight, here’s how to watch

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Normally, Cleveland would be abuzz ahead of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in downtown, but not this year.

“Usually, every single hotel in downtown Cleveland would be filled. The airport would be plastered with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction stuff, and the jets would be lined up at Burke,” said Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris.

Instead, the 2020 Inductions will take place virtually in a two-hour special Saturday night on HBO.

“We are making the best of it. At the museum, we have a brand new inductee exhibit for this year’s class and we have their plaque ready to be hung in the Hall of Fame gallery,” said Harris.

According to Harris, the virtual ceremony means Northeast Ohio will miss out on the $40 million dollars in economic impact.

But there’s good news. Harris says the 2021 ceremony will take place in Cleveland.

“We are looking at the Fall of 2021. We haven’t announced an exact date yet but October, November. It will be a live show, back to the original format,” said Harris.

Backing up, Harris says that means the nominations will go out in February and a class will be announced in April.

“I believe next year is the first year the Foo Fighters are eligible. So there’s great Northeast Ohio roots for Dave Grohl,” said Harris.

The Induction will start at 8 p.m. on HBO and can be streamed on HBO Max. The radio simulcast can be heard at the same time on SiriusXM’s Classic Vinyl (channel 26), VOLUME (channel 106), and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio (channel 310).

