Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebrating Juneteenth with day of free performances, activities Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will have a full day of performances, including by a Grammy award-winning artist, and interactive activities to celebrate Juneteenth Saturday.

Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves in the Southern states.

President Joe Biden signed a law Thursday making the day a federal holiday.

“As this day in history continues to resonate in new ways, we are proud to bring together a group of powerful and inspiring performers, culminating with a special performance from Djapo Cultural Arts Institute. This event takes place on the Rock Hall’s outdoor plaza and is free for everyone – for every race and color to enjoy,” according to a press release from the Rock Hall.

Activities will take place between noon and 7 p.m Saturday at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Plaza. The event is free.

The schedule is as follows:

12:15 p.m.: Afi Scruggs , a prolific electric bassist and multi-instrumentalist, including the balaphone, the West African ancestor of the xylophone, playing gospel, blues and jazz.

, a prolific electric bassist and multi-instrumentalist, including the balaphone, the West African ancestor of the xylophone, playing gospel, blues and jazz. 3 p.m.: Interactive Bucket Drum presented by Rainey Institute , a community anchor in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood for more than a century changing the lives of over 2,500 children each year through music.

, a community anchor in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood for more than a century changing the lives of over 2,500 children each year through music. 5:15 p.m.: 5:15 p.m. – Ngina Fayola , singer/songwriter/producer and self-taught guitarist from Guyana, Africa, whose style has been linked to artists such as Nina Simone, Betty Davis, and Lauren Hill.

, singer/songwriter/producer and self-taught guitarist from Guyana, Africa, whose style has been linked to artists such as Nina Simone, Betty Davis, and Lauren Hill. 6:30 p.m.: CowPastor performance from Cleveland Museum of Art , based upon the poem “The Namsetoura of CowPastor” that speaks of the Burning Seas with the arrival of slaves from Africa and depicts the spirit of CowPastor.

, based upon the poem “The Namsetoura of CowPastor” that speaks of the Burning Seas with the arrival of slaves from Africa and depicts the spirit of CowPastor. 7 p.m.: Djapo Cultural Arts Institute takes you on an exciting and challenging journey while interlacing folkloric dance, explosive drumming, song and poetry. Special guests include 3-time Grammy Award winning artist Magatte Sow, Composer of Folkloric Drumming on Marvels Black Panther, Percussionist for Angelique Kidjo and Cast Member of Coming to America II.