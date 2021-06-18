Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebrating Juneteenth with day of free performances, activities Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will have a full day of performances, including by a Grammy award-winning artist, and interactive activities to celebrate Juneteenth Saturday.
Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves in the Southern states.
President Joe Biden signed a law Thursday making the day a federal holiday.
“As this day in history continues to resonate in new ways, we are proud to bring together a group of powerful and inspiring performers, culminating with a special performance from Djapo Cultural Arts Institute. This event takes place on the Rock Hall’s outdoor plaza and is free for everyone – for every race and color to enjoy,” according to a press release from the Rock Hall.
Activities will take place between noon and 7 p.m Saturday at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Plaza. The event is free.
The schedule is as follows:
- 12:15 p.m.: Afi Scruggs, a prolific electric bassist and multi-instrumentalist, including the balaphone, the West African ancestor of the xylophone, playing gospel, blues and jazz.
- 3 p.m.: Interactive Bucket Drum presented by Rainey Institute, a community anchor in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood for more than a century changing the lives of over 2,500 children each year through music.
- 5:15 p.m.: 5:15 p.m. – Ngina Fayola, singer/songwriter/producer and self-taught guitarist from Guyana, Africa, whose style has been linked to artists such as Nina Simone, Betty Davis, and Lauren Hill.
- 6:30 p.m.: CowPastor performance from Cleveland Museum of Art, based upon the poem “The Namsetoura of CowPastor” that speaks of the Burning Seas with the arrival of slaves from Africa and depicts the spirit of CowPastor.
- 7 p.m.: Djapo Cultural Arts Institute takes you on an exciting and challenging journey while interlacing folkloric dance, explosive drumming, song and poetry. Special guests include 3-time Grammy Award winning artist Magatte Sow, Composer of Folkloric Drumming on Marvels Black Panther, Percussionist for Angelique Kidjo and Cast Member of Coming to America II.