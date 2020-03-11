Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces Induction Fest

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland announced Induction Fest — an immersive rock and roll experience — April 29 – May 2.
The Rock Hall said Induction Fest will introduce fans to Cleveland’s diverse music scene with four days of live music, special events and more — all in honor of the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
White Reaper, Questlove, Cloud Nothings, Marc Roberge, Alligator Records Showcase, Highly Suspect, and Eric B & Rakim will headline the fest. Performances will be held at six local venues, including the Rock Hall, The Agora, Beachland Ballroom, Grog Shop, House of Blues and Music Box Supper Club.
**Check out the schedule, below**
Fans can purchase individual tickets to any of these shows through each venue’s website or the Rock Hall says they can upgrade their experience with an exclusive Induction Fest Gold Pass. Gold Pass holders will have access to the following:
- Rock Hall admission from Thursday, April 30th through Saturday, May 2nd, featuring new exhibits Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll and The Garage
- 2020 Inductee Exhibit dedication
- Exclusive artist interviews
- Special gallery talks, album spotlights and film screenings
- Access to an Afterparty with Questlove on May 2nd
The Gold Pass also gives you access to RSVP for free tickets, which are on a first-come, first-served basis, to the various Induction Fest live shows at the Rock Hall’s partner venues.
Details on the RSVP process will be announced later.
Gold Pass Ticket Information & Pricing
- Rock Hall Members: $80; Gold Pass + Watch Party (SRO) bundle: $95
- Non-Members: $80; Gold Pass + Watch Party (SRO) bundle: $110
Gold Passes go on sale on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. ET. Rock Hall members and donors have early access starting on Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m. EST.
Gold Passes will be available for purchase at ticketing.rockhall.com. There are a limited number of them available and there is a limit of four Gold Passes per transaction, the Rock Hall said.
The Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Watch Party on May 2 is not included with the standard Gold Pass.
Induction Fest Live Music Schedule (More shows to be announced; check rockhall.com for latest updates and performance times)
Wednesday, April 29th
- Garage punk band White Reaper at Rock Hall
Thursday, April 30th
- Lead vocalist/guitarist Marc Roberge of O.A.R. at Music Box
- Rock trio Highly Suspect with Summer Cannibals at The Agora
Friday, May 1st
- Indie rock band Cloud Nothings from Cleveland at Beachland Ballroom
- Dubbed as one of the greatest hip hop duos of all time, Eric B & Rakim at Grog Shop
- Alligator Records Showcase featuring an amazing double-bill at Music Box: blues protégé and three-time Grammy-nominated Billy Branch. Plus, electrifying new bluesman Toronzo Cannon.
Saturday, May 2nd
- Afterparty with special DJ set from Questlove at House of Blues. The three-room party also includes DJ/drummer duo of Marcus Alan Ward & Gawuan, a live set from local rockers Uptight Sugar, and NPi Entertainment DJs spinning a mix of jams.