Robocalls falsely claim polls will be closed in Shaker Heights on Election Day

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Cuyahoga County officials are warning residents about scam phone calls ahead of Election Day.

Shaker Heights residents reported receiving robocalls saying that polls in the city will be closed on Tuesday and they will need to go downtown to vote, according to the county. That is false.

Polls in Shaker Heights, like those across the state of Ohio, will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

“The safest way to avoid robocall scams is to ignore them and report them. Answering or calling back may result in more calls,” Cuyahoga County said in a news release on Friday.

Please report Election Day robocall scams to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections at 216-443-VOTE.

