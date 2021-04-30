Roberto Alomar placed on MLB ineligible list following sexual misconduct allegation

(WJW) — Hall of Famer and former Cleveland Indians player Roberto Alomar has been terminated as a consultant to the MLB and placed on the ineligible list.

According to a release from Major League Baseball, this follows an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Below is the statement from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, released Friday afternoon:

“At my office’s request, an independent investigation was conducted by an external legal firm to review an allegation of sexual misconduct reported by a baseball industry employee earlier this year involving Mr. Alomar in 2014. Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB’s policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB’s Ineligible List are warranted. We are grateful for the courage of the individual who came forward. MLB will continue to strive to create environments in which people feel comfortable speaking up without fear of recrimination, retaliation, or exclusion.”

Alomar tweeted a response to the firing, saying he was “disappointed, surprised and upset with today’s news.” Alomar said he hopes the allegation can be heard in a venue that will allow him to address the accusation directly.

The 53-year-old played for the Indians from 1999-2001.