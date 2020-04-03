Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter and her 8-year-old son missing after canoe accident

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities are searching for the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend after a canoe they were paddling in the Chesapeake Bay didn’t return to shore.

Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday identified the missing relatives as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.

Hogan said at a news conference that he spoke with Kathleen Kennedy-Townsend about her missing relatives. Kennedy Townsend served two terms as Maryland’s lieutenant governor. She is the eldest daughter of Robert F. Kennedy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 12: David McKean, Maeve Kennedy Townsend Mckean and family attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala & Auction In NYC on December 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)