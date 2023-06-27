***Watch above: Exclusive interview with candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., brought his campaign to Ohio City on Tuesday.

Running as a Democrat, Kennedy is challenging President Joe Biden, with a platform and a message he says that can neither be defined as liberal or conservative, believing that is exactly what the United States needs.

“Mr. Kennedy is the one person who talks about de-escalation, about peace, about the need to spend resources we have in this country here at home,” said Dennis Kucinich, his campaign chairman.

On Tuesday, he addressed supporters at TownHall on West 25th Street, a bar and restaurant that hosted Donald Trump in 2016.

“We have this division in our country today that’s more toxic than at any time since the Civil War,” Kennedy said. “Why do we have all of this misinformation? It’s because the source of information that we have always trusted is no longer trustworthy.”

He also shared a message about what his father, the late Robert Kennedy Sr., wanted when he ran for president.

“We were supposed to create a city on a hill, an example to all of the other nations of the world and it was this noble adventure,” he said.

Kennedy is trailing President Biden in most polls by as much as 50%, using non-traditional media to spread his message.

Among his supporters, some say they are conservatives who have been voting Republican.

“As a conservative, and I’m sure there’s many, many people out there on the right and independents and so forth, I’m surprised that there aren’t more Democrats who feel this is not their party,” said one supporter.

Others, including Tuesday’s host, said they’re willing to support someone who seems different.

“I like that he admitted that in the past he had a fentanyl addiction for 14 years and that he believes in getting more holistic recovery centers in the nation,” said another supporter.

“This country is controlled by big business, big pharma. This shouldn’t be the case. Leaders should be there to serve,” said Bobby George.

In an exclusive interview, FOX 8’s Jazmin Bailey sat down with Kennedy to discuss his priorities in the 2024 race for the White House. Watch the full interview in the video above.